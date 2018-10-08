Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Exits preseason action with ankle soreness
Osman won't return to Monday's preseason game against the Pacers due to right ankle soreness, Joe Gabriele of the Cavaliers' official site reports.
Osman will be held out of the rest of the exhibition as a precaution. He figures to be a game-time decision for Cleveland's next preseason contest which will occur Friday against Detroit.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Full stat line in preseason debut•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Starting preseason opener•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Resting Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Explodes for 25 points in SL win•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Stuffs stat sheet Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Will play in summer league•
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.