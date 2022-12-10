Osman had 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 106-95 loss to Sacramento.

Osman stepped things up in the loss, putting together his best game in quite some time. While he does have a relatively consistent role, this performance came with two regular pieces on the sideline. He can be streamed in on nights like this but for the most part, he is better suited to deeper leagues.