Osman tallied 25 points (9-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes during the Cavaliers' 93-88 win over the Pacers in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Monday.

Osman's point haul led all scorers on the afternoon, and he's now averaging 20.0 points over his first two games in Las Vegas. The 23-year-old was also impressive on the boards and as a facilitator, offering what the Cavaliers hope is a preview of what he'll bring to the table in the coming season.