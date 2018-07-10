Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Explodes for 25 points in SL win
Osman tallied 25 points (9-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes during the Cavaliers' 93-88 win over the Pacers in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Monday.
Osman's point haul led all scorers on the afternoon, and he's now averaging 20.0 points over his first two games in Las Vegas. The 23-year-old was also impressive on the boards and as a facilitator, offering what the Cavaliers hope is a preview of what he'll bring to the table in the coming season.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Stuffs stat sheet Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Will play in summer league•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Starting for regular-season finale•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Miserable shooting night•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Starting at point guard Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Active Wednesday•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...