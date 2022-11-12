Osman tallied zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 21 minutes during Friday's 106-101 loss to the Warriors.
Osman failed to score for the second time this season and hasn't reached double-digit points in his last four games. Osman's poor performance couldn't have come at a worse time, as the Cavaliers only lost by five points.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Minimal results once again•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Struggles in OT win•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Drains three treys•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Strong showing off bench in opener•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Nears double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Getting start in preseason finale•