Osman supplied 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 19 minutes during the Cavaliers' 102-95 preseason win over the Celtics on Tuesday.

Osman started at shooting guard and made good use of the opportunity, with his four made baskets second only to Kevin Love on the starting five. The 23-year-old swingman would appear to have a realistic shot at unseating the inconsistent J.R. Smith for the starting job at two-guard with a strong preseason, and alternatively, he could secure the starting small forward role, a position he filled with regularity during his rookie season last year.