Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Game-time call Tuesday
Osman is questionable for Tuesday's game against Detroit due to back soreness.
Osman poured in 20 points during Friday's matchup against the Bucks, but it appears he's a bit banged up heading into Tuesday's tilt. The team should have a better idea of his availability following morning shootaround.
