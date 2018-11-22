Osman finished with 21 points (7-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, and one block in Wednesday's 109-105 loss to the Lakers.

Osman played a whopping 42 minutes Wednesday, dropping a team-high 21 points including five triples. This was Osman's best performance in quite some time, with the five triples representing a season-high. The Cavaliers are a mess and with Kevin Love (toe) ruled out for the remainder of the calendar year, Osman should be able to flirt with top 100 value moving forward.