Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Heads to locker room
Osman went to the locker room due to an apparent right ankle injury Saturday against the Mavericks, Spencer Davies of BBallInsiders reports.
The injury doesn't appear serious, but Osman will take a trip to the locker room regardless. He should be considered questionable to return.
