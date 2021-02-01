Osman had nine points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in Sunday's loss to the Timberwolves.

Osman had a nice run of productivity for much of January amid injuries all over the Cavs' roster, but he's come back down to earth since moving to the bench. Over the last two games, Osman has totaled just 12 points, one rebound, one assist and two steals in 40 combined minutes.