Osman gathered 20 points (7-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 38 minutes during Saturday's 104-102 victory over Denver.

Osman compiled 20 points Saturday, a number he had failed to reach in each of his previous 21 games. This should tell you enough about his fantasy appeal, something that is limited to deeper formats at this point. With that being said, his playing time has been up over the past three games and should that continue, he may have limited streaming value across 12-team formats.