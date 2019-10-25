Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Inks four-year extension
Osman agreed to a four-year, $31 million contract with Cleveland on Thursday, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.
The Cavs have evidently been impressed with Osman's performance over the last year or so, and they've elected to lock him down for four more seasons after averaging 13 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists over 76 games a season ago with Cleveland.
