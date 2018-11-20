Osman is starting at forward Monday against the Pistons, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Osman will rejoin the starting lineup after coming off the bench in his first game back from a minor injury last week. He'll replace J.R. Smith in the starting five. In 11 starts this season, Osman is averaging 11.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 30.6 minutes.