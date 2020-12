Osman is in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Knicks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The 25-year-old came off the bench the first three games of the season, but he'll enter the lineup Tuesday with Isaac Okoro (foot) and Kevin Love (calf) sidelined. Osman is averaging 15.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 22.0 minutes this season and should see more playing time versus New York.