Osman scored 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-9 3 Pt) in 28 minutes against the Hawks on Wednesday. He added seven rebounds, two assists and a block.

Osman did most of his damage in the second quarter on 4-of-4 shooting from three, all of which came off assists from Darius Garland. The Cavaliers small forward took just five more shots in the second half, knocking down two of them for four points, while adding three rebounds in the fourth quarter. It was a decent showing for Osman as he looks to earn more solid minutes heading into the regular season.