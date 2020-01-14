Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Knocks down four triples
Osman posted 15 points (5-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes Monday in the Cavaliers' 128-99 loss to the Lakers.
Two days after matching his season high with 12 boards, Osman predictably took a step back in that area. He still scored well and was able to knock down his outside shots effectively, but there wasn't much else to write home about. Osman is best viewed as a two-category play in rotisserie leagues, as his other supporting production -- he's averaging 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game and is shooting 44.5 percent from the field and 61.8 percent from the free-throw line -- either doesn't move the needle or is actively harmful to a fantasy team.
