Osman chipped in 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Friday's 120-114 loss to Golden State.

Osman put together a strong performance off the bench by shooting with efficiency from deep. His contributions were a welcome sight after being held to 12 total points in his last six contests. Osman's workload was also a promising sign, as he'd been averaging 10.0 minutes over his last six appearances heading into Friday's matchup.