Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Leads team in scoring
Osman totaled 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt), five rebounds and five assists across 34 minutes in the Cavaliers' win over the Suns on Thursday.
Osman paced the Cavs in scoring and in minutes played in a lopsided win over the hapless Suns. The sophomore from Turkey has provided Cleveland with reliable scoring on a nightly basis, averaging 31.4 minutes per contest. His scoring will likely take a small dip once Kevin Love gets back up to game speed, but Osman will still remain a viable fantasy asset for the rest of the season.
More News
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...