Osman totaled 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt), five rebounds and five assists across 34 minutes in the Cavaliers' win over the Suns on Thursday.

Osman paced the Cavs in scoring and in minutes played in a lopsided win over the hapless Suns. The sophomore from Turkey has provided Cleveland with reliable scoring on a nightly basis, averaging 31.4 minutes per contest. His scoring will likely take a small dip once Kevin Love gets back up to game speed, but Osman will still remain a viable fantasy asset for the rest of the season.