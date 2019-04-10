Osman recorded 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 124-97 loss to the Hornets.

Osman has been given a significant look with the Cavs firmly out of the playoffs, and while he hasn't been extraordinary, he has proven that he can contribute in multiple ways, and will continue to improve with another offseason.