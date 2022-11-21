Osman ended Sunday's 113-87 win over the Heat with 20 points (8-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes.

Osman had been held to four total points over his last two contests heading into Sunday, but he finished second in scoring on his team and also set a new top mark on the season with 12 rebounds against Miami. His uptick in playing time likely stemmed from Caris LeVert's ankle injury, but it was nice to see this spark from Osman, who could be in for more minutes if LeVert is forced to miss additional time.