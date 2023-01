Osman supplied zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one assist across 11 minutes during Tuesday's 116-114 loss to the Jazz.

Osman scored in double figures in six consecutive appearances between late December and early January, but he's seen his playing time drop off over the last two games now that Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are all back on the court. Osman has totaled just three points over his last two appearances.