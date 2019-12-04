Osman finished with 10 points and one block in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 127-94 loss to the Pistons.

Osman came into Tuesday's game under as questionable after suffering an apparent back injury. He managed to take his place in the starting lineup, however, perhaps he should have sat this one out. He has been playing well coming into Tuesday but quickly changed that with a 10 point dud. His lack of supporting numbers certainly impacts his overall value and as of right now, he is only a player to consider in deeper formats.