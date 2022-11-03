Osman closed with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and four rebounds in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 overtime win over Boston.

Osman was productive over the first few games of the regular season, as he averaged 15.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 29.3 minutes per game over his first four appearances. However, his role has decreased recently, as he's averaged just 16.7 minutes per game over the last three matchups and has shot 12.5 percent from the floor over that stretch. Darius Garland (eye) returned to the court during Wednesday's game against the Celtics, so Osman should continue to see a reduced role for Cleveland.