Osman started and contributed with seven points (2-11 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal during Friday's 132-130 loss at Philadelphia.

Osman had a miserable three-point shooting night, as he converted 12.5 percent of his eight attempts Friday. Thus far, the Turkey native is averaging 10.7 minutes per game, along with 3.7 points and 1.9 rebounds during his rookie campaign.