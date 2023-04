Osman will start Thursday's game against the Magic, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

With Cleveland resting its entire starting lineup, Osman moves into the first five and will be joined by Ricky Rubio, Dean Wade, Lamar Stevens and Robin Lopez. This marks Osman's first start of the campaign, but he's played at least 30 minutes 12 times, averaging 15.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals during those contests.