Osman closed Thursday's 118-94 victory over the Magic with 19 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 22 minutes.

Osman got a starting nod with Cleveland resting its normal starting lineup, going on to lead all starters in scoring and shots made in Thursday's victory. Osman has tallied 15 or more points on 15 occasions this season.