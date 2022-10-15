Osman delivered 11 points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, an assist and a steal across 23 minutes in Friday's 114-108 preseason loss against the Magic.

Osman made the most of his start in the preseason finale and while his shot wasn't really there, it's worth noting that he still produced a solid stat line while ending just one board shy of a double-double. Expect him to be a regular contributor off the bench for Cleveland once the regular season begins next week.