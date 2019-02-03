Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Not limping after early exit
Osman, who exited early in Saturday's 111-98 loss to the Mavericks with a right ankle injury, didn't appear to be walking with a limp in the locker room after the contest, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Osman is scheduled to receive treatment on the ankle Sunday, but there's no indication that the Cavaliers plan to send him in for an MRI. That suggests that Osman is merely dealing with soreness or a low-grade sprain, offering optimism that he could be ready to play as soon as the Cavs' next game Tuesday against the Celtics. Osman is in the midst of his best stretch of play of the season, as the second-year forward is averaging 18.9 points (on 54.4 percent shooting from the field), 4.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.4 triples and 1.4 steals in 31.9 minutes per game over the team's last seven contests.
