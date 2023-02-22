Osman (neck) isn't listed on the Cavaliers' injury report for Thursday's matchup against Denver.
Osman missed Cleveland's final game before the All-Star break due to neck spasms, but he appears to have benefitted from the extended time off and should be back in the mix Thursday. Before his absence, Osman had appeared in 24 straight games and posted 8.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 18.3 minutes during that stretch.
