Osman tallied 14 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes in Sunday's 129-124 loss to the Timberwolves.

With starters Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and Jarrett Allen (ankle) sitting out Sunday, Osman remained in his bench role but helped pick up some of the scoring slack. Assuming Mitchell is back in action for the Cavaliers' next game Wednesday in Milwaukee, Osman will likely see his minutes get scaled back and should also notice a drop in the 20.4 percent usage rate he took on during Sunday's contest.