Osman totaled just four points and four rebounds in 21 minutes during Friday's 113-109 loss to Memphis.

Osman couldn't keep things going Friday, ending with only four points. He has been playing well coming into this one but is still only the 230th ranked player over the past two weeks. He is not worth picking up in 12-team leagues, although it is a situation to monitor with Cleveland potentially busy in the trade market over the next few weeks.