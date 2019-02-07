Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Out again Friday
Osman (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Wizards, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
This will be Osman's second straight game on the sideline after exiting Saturday's loss to the Mavericks with a right ankle injury. Osman is still not practicing, so it seems farfetched that he would be ready to return by the time Saturday's trip to Indiana rolls around. Deng Adel got the start in Osman's absence in Tuesday's loss to the Celtics, but he scored just two points in 25 minutes.
