Osman (ankle) will remain out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Osman tweaked his ankle in Dallas on Friday and was subsequently held out of Sunday's rematch in Cleveland. He'll remain out as the Cavs play on the second half of a back-to-back set. Damyean Dotson, Brodric Thomas and Jeremiah Martin could all benefit with Osman -- in addition to several other regulars -- out Monday.