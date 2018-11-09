Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Out Saturday vs. Bulls
Osman (back) is out for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Lower back spasms forced Osman out of Wednesday's game against the Thunder. He's still feeling some pain, which will keep him out Saturday. In his stead, David Nwaba could be in line for an expanded role.
