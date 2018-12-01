Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Out Saturday with sore knee
Osman is out Saturday against the Raptors due to a sore left knee, Joe Gabriele of the Cavaliers' official site reports.
Osman suffered the injury going for a rebound Friday against the Celtics. With him out, Rodney Hood and Alec Burks could see more run.
