Osman (hip) is out for Tuesday's contest against the Heat but has resumed contact drills, Sam Amico of Amicohoops.net reports.

Osman will miss a ninth straight tilt Tuesday as he continues to recover from a left hip strain. There is good news, however, as he's resumed contact drills. His next chance to take the floor will be Wednesday against Charlotte.

