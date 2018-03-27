Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Out Tuesday, resumes contact drills
Osman (hip) is out for Tuesday's contest against the Heat but has resumed contact drills, Sam Amico of Amicohoops.net reports.
Osman will miss a ninth straight tilt Tuesday as he continues to recover from a left hip strain. There is good news, however, as he's resumed contact drills. His next chance to take the floor will be Wednesday against Charlotte.
