Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Outstanding in losing effort Wednesday
Osman finished with 17 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 loss to the Raptors.
Osman started as expected Wednesday and was dynamic in his new role as the starting small forward. He was efficient from both the field and the free-throw line while adding double-digit rebounds to go with a pair of steals. He was also able to show off his passing skills in a well-rounded performance. Owners would have likely gotten Osman with a late pick in almost all draft situations, a move that already appears to be well rewarded.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Will play, start Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Won't play Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Exits preseason action with ankle soreness•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Full stat line in preseason debut•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Starting preseason opener•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Resting Wednesday•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...