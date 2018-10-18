Osman finished with 17 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 loss to the Raptors.

Osman started as expected Wednesday and was dynamic in his new role as the starting small forward. He was efficient from both the field and the free-throw line while adding double-digit rebounds to go with a pair of steals. He was also able to show off his passing skills in a well-rounded performance. Owners would have likely gotten Osman with a late pick in almost all draft situations, a move that already appears to be well rewarded.