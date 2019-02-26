Osman racked up 27 points (10-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and a steal over 32 minutes Monday against Portland.

Osman found success shooting the basketball, knocking down 62.5 percent of his field goals while also draining three treys for the second straight game. He's converting on 46.4 percent of his shots from beyond the arc over his last five contests and is putting up 14.4 ppg during that stretch, so he'll aim to continue this recent hot streak heading into Thursday's matchup with New York.