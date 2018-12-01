Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Playing Saturday
Updating a previous report, Osman will play during Saturday's game against the Raptors, Joe Gabriele of the Cavaliers' official site reports.
Gabriele used the wrong name when referring to an injured player, intending to note that Ante Zizic is out with a knee injury.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Out Saturday with sore knee•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Contributes 20 points Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Has team-high 21 points Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Joins starting five Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Will play in Wednesday's game•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Questionable Wednesday vs. Wizards•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.