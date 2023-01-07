Osman notched 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Friday's 121-108 loss to Denver.

Osman scored in double-digits for the sixth consecutive game, continuing what has been a solid run of production. With a number of players having missed time recently, Osman has been the player to step into a larger role. While the scoring has been nice, he remains outside the top 150 over the past two weeks, meaning he should be looked at as a points streamer only, at least until the Cavaliers are fully healthy.