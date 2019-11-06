Osman tallied 12 points (4-13 FG, 3-7 3PT, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in Tuesday's 119-113 loss to the Celtics.

Osman has shot the ball well particularly from three (47.1 percent) to begin the season while scoring 9.7 points per game. Osman provides consistency at forward for the Cavs, particularly with the team's emphasis on developing its prized backcourt of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. Though he is not Cleveland's first scoring option, the 24-year-old has provided steady scoring when needed and remains a relatively intriguing asset for fantasy owners in deep leagues due to his three-point-shooting prowess.