Osman tallied 18 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block across 38 minutes in Monday night's 103-83 loss to the Magic.

Osman played extended minutes due to Dante Exum (knee) exiting the game very early on. Osman turned in perhaps his best overall game of the season as his seven rebounds and seven assists were both season highs. He has struggled to shoot the ball, shooting only 26 percent over his last four contests after shooting 55 percent from the floor in his first three games.