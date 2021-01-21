Osman registered 25 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists across 50 minutes in Wednesday's double-overtime win over the Nets.

Osman has now scored 25 points in back-to-back games, and the versatile forward is slowly becoming one of Cleveland's go-to players on offense while the likes of Darius Garland (shoulder) and Kevin Love (calf) remain sidelined due to injuries. Osman has started each of Cleveland's last seven games and is averaging 15.7 points per game during that stretch.