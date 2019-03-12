Osman collected 19 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Monday's 126-101 win over the Raptors.

Osman was a scorer, facilitator, and rebounder Monday night, as he continues to post well-rounded stat lines with the starting lineup. After two five-point duds, however, it was nice to see Osman bounce back with a decent shooting night, attacking the basket and finding the open man at will. On the depleted Cavs roster, expect more of the same from Osman in his current role going forward.