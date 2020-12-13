Osman scored a game-high 23 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT) while adding five rebounds, an assist and a steal in 22 minutes during Saturday's 107-104 preseason win over the Pacers.

With Collin Sexton (ankle) and Kevin Porter (undisclosed) sidelined, Osman got the start in the Cavs' preseason opener and delivered an impressive performance. Heading into his fourth NBA campaign, the 25-year-old forward figures to remain a complementary option in the offense, especially with fifth overall pick Isaac Okoro in the mix, but a big step forward for Osman in his development could force head coach J.B. Bickerstaff to find a more significant role for him.