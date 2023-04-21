Osman (ankle) was at the Cavaliers' morning shootaround ahead of Friday's Game 3 against the Knicks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Osman is questionable for Friday's matchup due to a left ankle sprain, but his presence at the team's shootaround is encouraging. Over his first two playoff appearances this year, he's averaged 7.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 21.0 minutes per game.