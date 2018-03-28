Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Probable Wednesday
Osman (hip) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Osman was able to resume contact drills Tuesday after missing the past nine contests due to a left hip strain. It appears everything went as expected, and he's likely to take the floor Wednesday. Over his past 10 games, he's averaged 6.7 points and 2.4 rebounds in 17.1 minutes.
