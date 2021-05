Osman had 22 points (8-19 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and a steal across 36 minutes in Friday's loss at Dallas.

Osman might have struggled from deep in this game, but he still ended as one of two Cleveland players that finished with 20-plus points. The Turkish forward has been starting in place of Darius Garland (ankle) and has been effective in recent weeks, starting all but one of his last eight games and averaging 15.6 points per tilt in that span.