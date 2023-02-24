Osman is questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks due to a low-back contusion, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports.
Osman was sidelined for the Cavaliers' final contest before the All-Star break due to neck spasms, but he returned to action Thursday and posted five points (2-8 FG), three assists and two rebounds in 27 minutes. However, he appears to have picked up a back injury during that contest, and his status for the second half of Cleveland's back-to-back is now in question.
