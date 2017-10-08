Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Questionable for Sunday's exhibition
Osman is dealing with a lower back injury and is considered questionable for Sunday's preseason matchup with the Wizards, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.
The Cavaliers are set to be without over half their roster, so it certainly would be nice to have Osman available. That said, it's still only the preseason, so the Cavaliers aren't going to push Osman into action if he's still dealing with lingering pain. Look for him to go through pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability.
