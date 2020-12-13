Osman (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's preseason game against the Pacers.
Osman led the way for the Cavs in Saturday's opener, finishing with a game-high 23 points and adding five rebounds in just 22 minutes. However, he emerged from the game with a sprained right ankle, and the team will wait to see how he feels Monday before ruling on his status.
